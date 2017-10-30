 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato Dressed Up as Selena For Halloween and Our Hearts Can't Take It

Demi Lovato took a page out of Kim Kardashian's playbook and paid tribute to one of her favourite musicians for Halloween this year. The 25-year-old singer posted pictures of herself dressed up as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez on Snapchat, and our hearts can take it. Demi wore a spot-on replica of Selena's signature purple sequinned jumpsuit and a long black wig with a fringe to bring her costume to life. Demi also shared photos of herself posing with her friends, who dressed up as a unicorn and Batman. See more of Demi's gorgeous Selena costume ahead.

