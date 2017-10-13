Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Fell in Love With Ex Joe Jonas

In anticipation of the release of her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Demi Lovato is sharing fun videos with her fans. This time, she shared one of her and two friends looking back at some big events in her past. It starts off with a young Demi in the 2000 Texas State Cinderella Pageant and shifts to scenes from Disney Channel's Camp Rock. This is when it starts to get interesting because she reveals the moment she fell in love with her ex and former costar Joe Jonas. "Oh my god, wait!," she said. "This moment I freakin' fell in love with him. In real life." Watch the video above to find out the moment, and see her reaction to watching it all happen.