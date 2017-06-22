 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Story of How OITNB's Flaca and Maritza First Met Will Remind You of School
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
AMC
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Nostalgia
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Story of How OITNB's Flaca and Maritza First Met Will Remind You of School

Having a group of friends at work certainly makes life a whole lot more fun, but sometimes you get along with your coworkers and sometimes you don't. In the case of Orange Is the New Black's Diane Guerrero and Jackie Cruz, or "Flaritza" (aka Maritza and Flaca), something definitely clicked. Much like their onscreen friendship, Jackie and Diane laugh together, party together, and get in trouble together — actually, we're not too sure about that last one, but you get what we mean.

The women first met on Diane's second day on set, which also happened to be the first episode Diane had ever worked on. "I was really awkward and didn't know what to say to anybody and didn't know how to, like, act on a proper set. I was quiet and fearing people would already think I was a b*tch because I was quiet. That whole 'if a girl is quiet' thing, or has a funky look, you think she's awful," she told Galore magazine in 2016. "So I'm already thinking everybody hates me. You want people to like you! So I saw Jackie came in and she was very happy and kind of didn't have a lot of that sh*t that I was carrying on my shoulders, and she just looked really friendly and I went up to her."

Related
24 Awesome Snaps of the OITNB Cast Being Real-Life Friends

Jackie also said it "felt like the first day of high school," adding, "Some people knew each other, but I didn't know anyone. I had seen Diane the first day we went in and I was getting my makeup done, and she walked past me and I looked at her, like, she's really cute, and it started from there." In honour of their adorable friendship, take a look at their cutest moments together.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Diane GuerreroJackie CruzCelebrity FriendshipsOrange Is The New BlackCelebrity Instagrams
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Instagrams
Vanessa Hudgens's Father's Day Post Will Make You Appreciate Your Parents More
by Monica Sisavat
Hats and Fashion at Royal Ascot 2017
Summer Fashion
Hats Off to the Ladies of Royal Ascot For a Fashion-Filled First Few Days
by Gemma Cartwright
Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband?
Yaron Versano
Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband? Get to Know the Lucky Man Who's Married to Wonder Woman
by Monica Sisavat
Michelle Obama Wishes Barack Obama Happy Father's Day 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Michelle Obama's Father's Day Message to Barack Will Make You Weep Happy Tears
by Terry Carter
Prince Harry With Prince William and Kate Middleton Pictures
The Royals
22 Thoughts Prince Harry Probably Has While Third-Wheeling With Will and Kate
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds