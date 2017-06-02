 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Princess Diana Was the First Royal Bride to Have This Before Getting Engaged
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years

Did Princess Diana Have a Job Before Becoming a Royal?

Princess Diana Was the First Royal Bride to Have This Before Getting Engaged

Princess Diana's time as a royal was pretty groundbreaking. Aside from making a difference with her numerous charities and work in the community, the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry proved time and time again that she was no ordinary princess (and not just because she wasn't afraid to stand up to the royal family). While her marriage to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 was declared a national holiday by the UK, there's another reason why their nuptials were historic. Diana was the first royal bride to have had a paying job before her engagement.

Related
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

After attending a finishing school in Rougemont, Switzerland, for one term in 1978, Diana returned to London. She took a series of low-paying jobs before finding employment as a kindergarten teacher at the Young England School. She continued to work at the school until her engagement to the Prince of Whales in February 1981. And this certainly paved the way for other royal brides. Her daughter-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge, was the UK's first royal bride with a university degree.

Image Source: Getty / Bettmann
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsPrincess Diana
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
The Duchess of Cambridge Green Rochas Floral Dress
The Royals
The Flowers on The Duchess of Cambridge's Spring Dress Are Distractingly Pretty
by Marina Liao
Funny Kate Middleton Pictures 2017
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
by Caitlin Hacker
Zoe Kravitz Facts
Celebrity Facts
19 Things You Probably Don't Know About Hollywood's Coolest It Girl, Zoë Kravitz
by Quinn Keaney
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Romper
Would You Want Your Man to Wear a RompHim?
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds