Taylor Swift Breaks Tradition, Doesn't Throw Her Annual Fourth of July Bash

After years of flooding our Instagram accounts with photos from her epic Fourth of July parties (never forget that "I [heart] T.S." vest worn by Tom Hiddleston in 2016), it appears Taylor Swift chose to skip it this year. Even though an inflatable slide was spotted by the pool of her Rhode Island mansion this weekend, the only ones enjoying the massive beachfront property were Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea. Taylor's dad even reportedly sent over 1989 guitar picks to hopeful fans waiting outside with "We Love You Taylor" signs.

So where was the "Bad Blood" singer and her infamous squad? Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss were busy living it up at Paris Fashion Week, while Blake Lively enjoyed some quality family time (she snapped a photo with her nephew, Baylen Johnson). As for Taylor, it seems like the pop star is still laying low with her new British beau, Joe Alwyn. "Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe," a source previously told People. "She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past." I guess that means Joe won't be sporting any Taylor-themed vests anytime soon.