 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Diddy Wished All 3 Mums of His Kids a Happy Mother's Day in Heartfelt Social Media Posts
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
Celebrity quotes
7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Diddy Wished All 3 Mums of His Kids a Happy Mother's Day in Heartfelt Social Media Posts

Is Diddy one of the best ex-boyfriends ever? On Mother's Day in the US, the rapper and mogul not only celebrated his own mum, Janice Combs, but also shared heartfelt posts honouring the three mothers of his six children via Instagram. The first one went out to his high-school sweetheart, designer Misa Hylton-Brim, who gave birth to son Justin in 1983; followed by Sarah Chapman, the mother of 11-year-old daughter Chance; and Kim Porter, who he had an on-again, off-again relationship with from 1994 to 2007. Diddy adopted and raised Kim's son Quincy (born in 1991) from a previous relationship, and they share son 19-year-old son Christian and twin daughers D'Lila and Jessie James, who were born in 2006. A photo of each woman was captioned with emotional messages — scroll through to see them all now.

Related
You Can Practically Feel the Love in These US Celebrity Mother's Day Snaps

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsMother's DayDiddy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Before and After Weight Loss
This 8-Month Before-and After-Will Inspire You to Start Your Journey Today
by Jenny Sugar
Coffee in a Cone
Food Trends
Coffee in a Waffle Cone? Why Yes, It's a Thing
by Erin Cullum
Michelle Williams Weinstein Co Globes Afterparty Pictures
Golden Globe Awards
Michelle Williams Toasts Her Big Win With "Punisher" Harvey Weinstein's Buddies
by Allie Merriam
Celebrity Kids
You Can Practically Feel the Love in These US Celebrity Mother's Day Snaps
by Monica Sisavat
Mother's Day Perfume Gift 2017
Beauty Gift Guide
Spritz the Love Around This Mother's Day With These Signature Scents
by Tori-Crowther
Not in Love With Fitness Before-and-After | Instagram
Before and After Weight Loss
This Before-and-After Proves You Don't Have to Be in Love With Fitness
by Jenny Sugar
British Celebrities When They Were Children
British Celebrities
Your Favourite British Celebrities Were Even Cuter as Kids!
by Lucy Kenny
Celebrities Wearing Yeezy Boost Trainers
yeezy
10 Celebs Who Showed Off Their Yeezy Boosts on Instagram
by Samantha Netkin
Pictures of Celebrities at the MTV VMAs Through the Years 2010-09-12 01:00:00
Flashback Friday
Britney, Madonna, MJ, and Kurt: A Look Back at the MTV VMAs!
by POPSUGAR Celebrity UK
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Reese Witherspoon's Mother's Day Instagram Photo 2017
Tennessee Toth
Reese Witherspoon's Mother's Day Post Is Better Than Anything From Hallmark
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds