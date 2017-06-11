 Skip Nav
The Dirty Dancing Reboot Is Giving the Original Soundtrack a Modern Twist
The Dirty Dancing Reboot Is Giving the Original Soundtrack a Modern Twist

While we don't necessarily love everything about the Dirty Dancing reboot, we can appreciate the music. It's hard to top the original soundtrack, so the producers did something really interesting: they didn't. Instead of inserting new songs into the movie, they just got current artists to record covers. I'm partial to Frankie Valli and The Drifters, but at the very least, these tracks are a cool addition to the film's legacy. Here's the full list, and we've included all the videos — plus the Spotify playlist — below.

  1. "Be My Baby" by Bea Miller
  2. "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Karmin
  3. "Love Man" by J. Quinton Johnson
  4. "Do You Love Me" by Colt Prattes, Nicole Scherzinger, J. Quinton Johnson
  5. "Fever" by Katey Sagal, Colt Prattes
  6. "When I'm Alone" by J. Quinton Johnson
  7. "Wipe Out" by American Authors Feat. Lindsey Stirling
  8. "Hungry Eyes" by Greyson Chance
  9. "Hey Baby" by Lady Antebellum
  10. "Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On" by Nicole Scherzinger, Abigail Breslin
  11. "Cry To Me" by Seal
  12. "They Can't Take That Away" by Debra Messing
  13. "Love Is Strange" by Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes
  14. "They Can't Take That Away (Reprise)" by Bruce Greenwood
  15. "She's Like The Wind" by Calum Scott
  16. "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" by Sarah Hyland, J. Quinton Johnson
  17. "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" by The Cast Of Dirty Dancing
