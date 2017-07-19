James Franco's Movie About the Worst Movie Ever Made Actually Looks Pretty Hilarious

Typically a tagline for a movie sings its praises, but Seth Rogen and James Franco's The Disaster Artist is anything but typical. The buddy comedy duo has teamed up yet again to tell "the true story of one movie so bad it became infamous," aka Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult drama, The Room. Screenings of The Disaster Artist at SXSW racked up positive critiques, and if the rest of the movie is anything like the first hilarious teaser, we're even more excited. Franco stars as Wiseau alongside brother Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Bryan Cranston, Dylan Minnette, Zoey Deutch, Kristen Bell, and Zac Efron. The release date is still TBD, so why don't you check out The Room for yourself in the meantime? (Just kidding.)