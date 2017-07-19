 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
James Franco's Movie About the Worst Movie Ever Made Actually Looks Pretty Hilarious
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Celebrity Facts
11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Kids
Ouch! Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honour

The Disaster Artist Trailer

James Franco's Movie About the Worst Movie Ever Made Actually Looks Pretty Hilarious

Typically a tagline for a movie sings its praises, but Seth Rogen and James Franco's The Disaster Artist is anything but typical. The buddy comedy duo has teamed up yet again to tell "the true story of one movie so bad it became infamous," aka Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult drama, The Room. Screenings of The Disaster Artist at SXSW racked up positive critiques, and if the rest of the movie is anything like the first hilarious teaser, we're even more excited. Franco stars as Wiseau alongside brother Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Bryan Cranston, Dylan Minnette, Zoey Deutch, Kristen Bell, and Zac Efron. The release date is still TBD, so why don't you check out The Room for yourself in the meantime? (Just kidding.)

Join the conversation
The Disaster ArtistMoviesMovie TrailersJames FrancoDave FrancoSeth Rogen
Join The Conversation
Late Night Highlights
Seth Rogen Channels Drake During His Lip Sync Battle Against Jimmy Fallon
by Caitlin Hacker
Logan Lucky Movie Trailer
Adam Driver
Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed
by Quinn Keaney
Star Wars Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice
Movies
Someone Remixed a Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice — and It's Hysterical
by Victoria Messina
My Cousin Rachel Trailer
British Celebrities
Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
by Gemma Cartwright
James Franco With Rainbow Hair | August 2016
Rainbow Beauty
James Franco Fully Embraces the Mermaid Trend With an Unexpected New Look
by Aimee Simeon
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds