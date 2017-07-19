5 Times Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Savagely Roasted Tom Holland

You may have thought that all the Avengers actors were one big happy family, but apparently there's a bit of a rift between Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man). Anthony and Sebastian — who are generally entertaining while doing press together — have made a habit out of trash-talking the new Peter Parker about everything from his young age (21!) to his skyrocketing fame — and according to Tom, it all started when he inadvertently stole one of Anthony's signature jokes on set. Check out the most savage burns Anthony and Sebastian have directed at Tom over time.