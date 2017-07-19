 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Times Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Savagely Roasted Tom Holland
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Jason Momoa
The Only Thing Wrong With Jason Momoa's Beach Outing Is That He's Wearing a Shirt
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
5 Times Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Savagely Roasted Tom Holland

You may have thought that all the Avengers actors were one big happy family, but apparently there's a bit of a rift between Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man). Anthony and Sebastian — who are generally entertaining while doing press together — have made a habit out of trash-talking the new Peter Parker about everything from his young age (21!) to his skyrocketing fame — and according to Tom, it all started when he inadvertently stole one of Anthony's signature jokes on set. Check out the most savage burns Anthony and Sebastian have directed at Tom over time.

Related
19 Reasons the New Spider-Man Film Will Be Unlike Anything You've Seen Before

Previous Next
Join the conversation
AvengersTom HollandHumorAnthony MackieSebastian Stan
Join The Conversation
Late Night Highlights
Jimmy Kimmel Imagines a World Where Kit Harington Plays Dany on Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Game of Thrones Video 2017
Game of Thrones
There Is No "Shame!" in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Game of Thrones Music Video
by Caitlin Hacker
Tinder Sends Couple to Maui
Dating Apps
Tinder Got Involved When It Found Out This Couple Still Hadn't Met Since Matching in 2014
by Nicole Yi
Jimmy Kimmel Fake Beyonce and JAY-Z Baby Names Video
Late Night Highlights
Jimmy Kimmel Pranks the Public on the Carter Twins's Names, Bedbath and Beyondcé
by Kelsie Gibson
Twitter Reactions to Beyonce's First Photo of Twins
Celebrity Kids
20 People Whose Lives Were Forever Changed When Beyoncé Unveiled Her Twins
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds