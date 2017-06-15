Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn Team Up For a Hilarious Dodgeball Reunion

"It's on AF" when Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn reunite as their Dodgeball characters in this hilarious video. The actors are teaming up with former castmates Christine Taylor and Justin Long for a dodgeball game. Fans can enter online for the chance to join the Purple Cobras team or the Average Joe's, and funds raised from the campaign will go to charity. As White Goodman put it, "One of you lucky losers and probably your only friend can come test your dodgeball mettle against the best baller in the biz." Important question, though: can you dodge a wrench?