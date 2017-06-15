 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn Team Up For a Hilarious Dodgeball Reunion
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley and James Righton Are Arguably the Most Fashionable British Couple
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
Amal Clooney
The Sweet Story of How Sparks Flew the Night George Clooney Met Amal

Dodgeball Reunion For Omaze

Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn Team Up For a Hilarious Dodgeball Reunion

"It's on AF" when Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn reunite as their Dodgeball characters in this hilarious video. The actors are teaming up with former castmates Christine Taylor and Justin Long for a dodgeball game. Fans can enter online for the chance to join the Purple Cobras team or the Average Joe's, and funds raised from the campaign will go to charity. As White Goodman put it, "One of you lucky losers and probably your only friend can come test your dodgeball mettle against the best baller in the biz." Important question, though: can you dodge a wrench?

Join the conversation
DodgeballNostalgiaMoviesVince VaughnChristine TaylorBen StillerJustin Long
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt From Romeo and Juliet
The '90s
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
by Kelsey Garcia
Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs Throwback Pictures
Evergreen
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Matthew Broderick, Ben Stiller, & Eddie Murphy Tower Heist Pictures
James Wilkie Broderick
Matthew and Ben Get Support From Their Leading Ladies at Tower Heist's Premiere
by katie henry
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds