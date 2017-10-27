 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
cartoon network
Alesha Dixon Is Voicing Bliss, the New Powerpuff Girl
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You

Does Carl Have a Girlfriend on The Walking Dead?

The Cringeworthy Way Carl Loses His Virginity in The Walking Dead Comics

Do you remember how young and innocent Carl is when we meet him in the first season of The Walking Dead? Ah, the good old days. Little Carl, who could barely fit into Rick's sheriff hat, has grown up quite a lot since then. Although we're not sure how old Carl is on the show — neither does the show's comic book creator, Robert Kirkman, for that matter — we do know that Carl has matured into his own man and is able to make decisions and fend for himself (much to the dismay of Rick at times).

The one thing we haven't seen on the show yet, but definitely happens in the comic books, is the moment when Carl finally loses his virginity. In case you haven't read the books, here's what you need to know: two years after the "All Out War" storyline with Negan, Carl moves to the Hilltop community. While there, he forms a relationship with Lydia, the daughter of Alpha, who is the leader of the villainous group known as The Whisperers. Despite knowing this, Carl and Lydia take their relationship to new heights when they hook up inside of a large chicken coop.

During the final moments of Issue 137 in the comics, Lydia requests to see Carl's uncovered eye. Initially Carl is hesitant and warns her that she doesn't want to see what his eye looks like since the gunshot he suffered left a nasty hole. Lydia insists, so Carl eventually obliges her. Lydia leans in and licks his eye socket, telling him that she finds the hole to be "sexy." Carl is taken aback by her advances, which prompts Lydia to ask him if he's a virgin. Before he can respond, she whispers into his ear, telling him that she will show him how to have sex.

And there you have it, folks! That's the story of how Carl loses his virginity. Now we'll just have to wait to see if that's how it all unfolds on the show, especially since the Lydia character has yet to make an onscreen appearance.

Image Source: AMC
Join the conversation
The Walking DeadTV
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds