The Cringeworthy Way Carl Loses His Virginity in The Walking Dead Comics

Do you remember how young and innocent Carl is when we meet him in the first season of The Walking Dead? Ah, the good old days. Little Carl, who could barely fit into Rick's sheriff hat, has grown up quite a lot since then. Although we're not sure how old Carl is on the show — neither does the show's comic book creator, Robert Kirkman, for that matter — we do know that Carl has matured into his own man and is able to make decisions and fend for himself (much to the dismay of Rick at times).

The one thing we haven't seen on the show yet, but definitely happens in the comic books, is the moment when Carl finally loses his virginity. In case you haven't read the books, here's what you need to know: two years after the "All Out War" storyline with Negan, Carl moves to the Hilltop community. While there, he forms a relationship with Lydia, the daughter of Alpha, who is the leader of the villainous group known as The Whisperers. Despite knowing this, Carl and Lydia take their relationship to new heights when they hook up inside of a large chicken coop.

During the final moments of Issue 137 in the comics, Lydia requests to see Carl's uncovered eye. Initially Carl is hesitant and warns her that she doesn't want to see what his eye looks like since the gunshot he suffered left a nasty hole. Lydia insists, so Carl eventually obliges her. Lydia leans in and licks his eye socket, telling him that she finds the hole to be "sexy." Carl is taken aback by her advances, which prompts Lydia to ask him if he's a virgin. Before he can respond, she whispers into his ear, telling him that she will show him how to have sex.

And there you have it, folks! That's the story of how Carl loses his virginity. Now we'll just have to wait to see if that's how it all unfolds on the show, especially since the Lydia character has yet to make an onscreen appearance.