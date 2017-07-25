Uh-Oh — Does Daenerys Have a Shot at Winning Game of Thrones Without Dorne?

While many of us certainly said a silent thanks to Euron Greyjoy for eliminating some of the most annoying characters in the series with his brutal surprise attack during the second episode of Game of Thrones season seven, there's no denying that the blow to Daenerys Targaryen's forces was huge. In one fell swoop, she lost Dorne, her entire Iron Fleet, and several of her trusted political advisers; namely, Ellaria Sand and siblings Yara and Theon Greyjoy. This all the begs the question: does Daenerys even stand a chance at winning the Iron Throne now that she's lost both Dorne and the Ironborn?

Well, based on Tyrion Lannister's plan to take Casterly Rock in secret, the short answer is yes, she still has a shot. Despite the loss of two massive allies, Daenerys still has the Unsullied, hordes of Dothraki, the Tyrell forces, and three dragons. If her army is able to sweep Casterly Rock and reclaim the Lannisters' seat of power, she will likely reclaim many of the Lannister forces there as well. And since the Lannisters hail from Casterly Rock, Daenerys might also have influence over Lannister soldiers in King's Landing; because many of their families remain back home, soldiers might be more willing to defect from serving Cersei if it means protecting their loved ones.

Plus, let's not forget that Daenerys and Jon Snow will finally meet in the third episode. While Jon is unlikely to spare any of his already outnumbered men from the impending Great War with the White Walkers, the King in the North's allegiance to Daenerys would prove a valuable selling point when she attempts to win other allies. A partnership between the two could prove mutually beneficial, considering how Jon needs dragonglass and loads of fire to prevent, well, the entire world being turned into a frozen hellscape. Does anybody else hear wedding bells?

So, all things considered, Dany still has a fighting chance at winning her war against the Lannisters. She's definitely at a disadvantage without a fleet of ships to transport her Dothraki soldiers and a supply of fresh fighters from Dorne, but she's still got plenty of assets in her corner.

What, like a guy in a boat was going to stop the Mother of Dragons? Nice try, Euron. Maybe go back to trimming your weird '70s sideburns.