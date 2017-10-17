This Blade Runner 2049 Theory Will Convince You That a Sequel Is Coming

The following contains serious spoilers for Blade Runner 2049.

While the ending of Blade Runner 2049 doesn't look good for Officer K (Ryan Gosling), his story might not be over . . . at least, not if this theory proves true. Much of the film's focus is on the miracle of life — specifically, the fact that it is possible for artificial replicants to conceive a child.

But while the main revelation of the movie revolves around Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) fathering a daughter shortly after the original film concludes, it's possible that the audience also witnesses a new miracle without even realising it. What if, over the course of the film, another replicant child is conceived?

As viewers learn, Deckard and Rachael are the only replicants in their world's history to successfully procreate, and it puts them in immense danger. It is declared "a miracle" on several occasions and implied that the reasoning behind their ability to produce a child is tied to the fact that the pair is truly in love . . . something not intended to be possible for the created beings. But there's another romantic relationship highlighted in 2049 that appears — at least on one side — to be authentic love.

Even if Officer K is truly dead at the conclusion of 2049, his legacy could live on through a child.

As a replicant, we know that Officer K is capable of love. And, it seems, he is certainly in love with his simulated significant other, Joi (Ana de Armas) — he buys gifts to make her smile, turns to her for help and advice, confides in her, and (eventually) truly grieves for her. The sensual encounter between K, "pleasure model" replicant Mariette, and Joi is one of the most bizarrely beautiful sex scenes in recent film history, but it might also be key to a major development.

While it's presumably impossible that K could father a child with Joi, who does not have a physical body, it is possible that he impregnated Mariette during their steamy hookup. Faced with the "woman" he loves, but interacting with another replicant's body, perhaps Officer K and Mariette unwittingly conceive a child while she acts as a physical stand-in for Joi during this scene. Since Mariette is eventually revealed as a part of the replicant resistance, she would likely celebrate and protect an unplanned child with the help of her fellow rebels — and a second replicant-parented baby would serve as perfect sequel fodder for another Blade Runner instalment. Even if Officer K is truly dead at the conclusion of 2049, his legacy could live on through a child — with the protection of Deckard, Deckard's daughter, and the entire resistance.

Warner Bros. has not formally announced a sequel, but screenwriters have hinted that they have ideas for another instalment. We'd show up for any addition to this sci-fi universe, but we'd be especially excited if this theory turns out to be true.