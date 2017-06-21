Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere

Rejoice! Preacher returns to Amazon Prime for season two this month, and with it returns a certain Mr Dominic Cooper to our screens. The British star hit the red carpet on Tuesday to celebrate the season premiere alongside his comic book costars Joe Gilgun and Ruth Negga, the latter of whom he's romanced both on and off screen. Sporting a suave suit, relaxed posture, and knowing smile, Cooper could convert us all. We'll be religiously watching.