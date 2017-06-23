Grab a Cup of Tea and Sit Down, Because a Downton Abbey Movie Is on the Way!

Waiting for the Downton Abbey movie to finally get made is like waiting for Lady Edith to catch a break — there's a good chance it's never going to happen. The British period drama ended its sixth season in the US in 2016, and ever since, the production team behind the show has been hinting that a feature film will eventually make its way to screens. Although we've fallen for the same song and dance before, it seems like the Downton Abbey movie has officially been given the green light, with the project heading into production next year.

"We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together," Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, recently told the Associated Press. "Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year." Apparently Julian Fellowes, who wrote the TV series, has also been tasked with writing the script for the movie (meaning more sassy lines from Lady Violet, which is something we can all get behind). The only thing giving us pause? The cast had no idea it was happening.

"Well, tell my agent, because we're still waiting to know," Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith, joked with the AP after being asked about it. "We're hoping that will happen soon." Sophie McShera (aka Daisy Mason) was also out of the loop before speaking to the AP, noting that the press had "got confirmation before us." Luckily she's just as down for the project as Carmichael. "We have no idea if that's happening. But we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure," she said. Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, also noted earlier this year that he considered a movie version of the show "highly unlikely." "There is no script that I have read, or any deal in place, for a Downton movie," he said. Then again, Michelle Dockery told fans the opposite, promising them that a movie was "very, very likely," and that "there is potential for a film . . . it may not be over yet."

So, who should we believe? Since things are still up in the air we'll just have to wait and see, but an NBCUniversal spokesman did confirm to Variety that the studio hopes to put the movie into production in 2018. Fingers crossed!