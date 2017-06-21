Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding, and We're in Our Feelings

Image Source: Getty / Amanda Edwards

Josh Peck was surrounded by friends and family as he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu on Saturday, but there was one familiar face that was missing from the crowd: his onscreen brother Drake Bell. While Josh's former Grandfathered costar John Stamos attended the ceremony, fans were quick to notice that the Drake & Josh actor wasn't on hand for the event. Well, it turns out, he wasn't invited. Following the wedding, Drake responded to the invite snub with a cryptic tweet. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....," he wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "Loyalty is key," he continued in another deleted comment. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Needless to say, fans are not taking the drama well. Aside from calling out Josh on social media, a lot of people have retaliated by posting the snake emoji on his wedding photos. The two recently reunited during an episode of Grandfathered in February 2016, but it seems like their brotherly love isn't as strong as it used to be.