 Skip Nav
The Royals
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
Joe Keery
11 Times Stranger Things' Joe Keery Looked Really Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Instagram Photo November 2017

Drake Is Millie Bobby Brown's Biggest Fan in These Adorable Photos

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Millie Bobby Brown continued to prove she's cooler than most of us when she met Drake at his concert in Australia on Friday. Millie had a backstage pass to hang with the Views rapper and made sure to make the most of her epic night by posing for adorable photos. "this guy... ❤️," she captioned one photo with Drake, who appeared equally smitten with the Stranger Things star. Drake also mimicked Eleven's signature telekinesis stance in another adorable photo he shared on his Instagram. "Hawkins Very Own," he wrote. Does this mean we might see a collaboration between the two in the near future? After watching Millie's glorious Stranger Things rap, we're keeping our fingers crossed.

this guy... ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Join the conversation
Millie Bobby BrownCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsDrake
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds