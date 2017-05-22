 Skip Nav
Drake Gets Flirty With Vanessa Hudgens After Her BBMAs Rap Performance
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards

Drake Gets Flirty With Vanessa Hudgens After Her BBMAs Rap Performance

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens and Drake won't be collaborating on a track anytime soon. The rapper looked less than impressed with her rap skills at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. After Vanessa performed her rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," cameras panned to Drake, who just stared at the actress with a blank expression on his face.

Drake later made up for his reaction by complimenting Vanessa on how beautiful she looked during his acceptance speech. "I want to say that, Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight." He even started following her on Instagram and liked a video of her dancing to his hit "Passionfruit" before turning up in the famous fountain at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. We wonder what Nicki thought of her performance?

