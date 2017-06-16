 Skip Nav
The Duchess of Cambridge Celebrates Sailing, but Stays Safely on Dry Land
The Duchess of Cambridge Celebrates Sailing, but Stays Safely on Dry Land

While the Queen and Prince William visited the site of the Grenfell Tower fire, the Duchess of Cambridge was on the other side of the city, making an appearance at the Land Rover 1851 Trust Roadshow in East London. The duchess was all smiles as she bonded with the children at the event, dished out high fives, and joined in with activities. Kate is patron of the 1851 Trust, which is the official charity of the British America's Cup team. It provides young people with sailing and education programs, with a focus on science and sustainability. A keen sailor herself, the duchess is the perfect choice of Royal Patron. She definitely looked like she was enjoying herself as she got stuck in with the lucky kids who attended the event!

This marks just one in a long line of royal engagements over recent weeks, and there are more to come. This weekend they will come together for the annual Trooping the Colour in honour of the Queen's birthday, and next week we expect to see many members of the family in the royal box at Royal Ascot. In July, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will set off on a tour of Poland and Germany, so expect to see far more from Kate in the coming weeks.

The RoyalsKate Middleton
