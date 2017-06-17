 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
The Royals
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II Have Emotional Visit With Grenfell Tower Victims
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Stole the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

The royal family stepped out in style for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, and the second we laid eyes on the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte's matching pink outfits, all we could do was squeal. Perhaps they are big fans of millennial pink, or maybe they just watched Legally Blonde last night, but the mother-daughter duo looked amazing. Charlotte, who just turned two years old in May, stuck close to her mum as they waved to onlookers, checked out the parade, and watched the air show. At one point, Kate let Charlotte down to watch the event next to her brother, George, and the two were caught looking a little less than enthused on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Kate gave them one of her famous "get it together" pep talks, and things rolled right along. Matchy-matchy outfits and threats through gritted teeth: royal moms are just like us.

Related
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Charlotte — So Far!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsCelebrity KidsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
Duchess of Cambridge at the 1851 Trust Roadshow June 2017
The Royals
by Gemma Cartwright
Royal Family at Trooping the Colour 2017 Pictures
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade
by Quinn Keaney
Kate Middleton Visiting Patients at Kings Hospital June 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Pays a Surprise Visit to London Bridge Attack Victims
by Monica Sisavat
When Did Princess Diana Die?
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds