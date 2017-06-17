Duchess of Cambridge and Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
The royal family stepped out in style for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, and the second we laid eyes on the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte's matching pink outfits, all we could do was squeal. Perhaps they are big fans of millennial pink, or maybe they just watched Legally Blonde last night, but the mother-daughter duo looked amazing. Charlotte, who just turned two years old in May, stuck close to her mum as they waved to onlookers, checked out the parade, and watched the air show. At one point, Kate let Charlotte down to watch the event next to her brother, George, and the two were caught looking a little less than enthused on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Kate gave them one of her famous "get it together" pep talks, and things rolled right along. Matchy-matchy outfits and threats through gritted teeth: royal moms are just like us.