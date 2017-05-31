Dig In, Duchess! These Are The Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Foods

What does the Duchess of Cambridge eat? The short answer is: pretty much everything — just not all in the same day. Countless stories have been crafted about how much or how little she consumes, with speculation about her diet and assorted far-fetched theories about how she retains her slim physique. However, just a little digging reveals exactly what kinds of food the duchess likes, and — surprise! — it's pretty much the same as the rest of us.