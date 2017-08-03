11 People in The Duchess of Cambridge's Top-Secret Squad

When the Duchess of Cambridge isn't running after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, enjoying a quiet night in with Prince William, or catching up with her family, who does she choose to spend her time with? So much of her life is up for public consumption, but her friends are usually kept firmly out of the spotlight. Glossier than the posters in a hair salon window, more fiercely protective than big cats with cubs, and more interwoven than 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton — we bring you the lowdown on Kate's top-secret friendship group.