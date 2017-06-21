 Skip Nav
The Duchess of Cambridge Had the Best Time at Royal Ascot, and the Pictures Will Crack You Up
The Duchess of Cambridge Had the Best Time at Royal Ascot, and the Pictures Will Crack You Up

Although being part of the royal family requires of the Duchess of Cambridge to be on her best behaviour at all times, everyone knows that she likes to have a good time. Not afraid to pull a funny face, she's very often seen laughing in pictures, whether it is with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, or with her husband, Prince William — and the ones taken on the first first day of Royal Ascot weren't any different. During the event, the duchess, who stunned in an Alexander McQueen dress, burst out laughing on different occasions, making us wish we had been in on the jokes. Keep reading to see the sweet pictures, and relieve the most memorable royal family moments from Royal Ascot.

