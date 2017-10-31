 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
Group Halloween Costumes
Throw Away Your Costumes, Because Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Owned Halloween Again
Peaky Blinders
You Might Be Feeling Peaky When You See How Dapper Cillian Murphy Looks
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

The Duchess of Cambridge is a self-proclaimed tennis fan, and it certainly showed during her latest appearance in London. On Tuesday, the royal, who is currently pregnant with her third child, served up some serious fun as she visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Center. Sporting a fashionable black tracksuit and trainers, Kate couldn't contain her laughter as she tossed the ball around with some kids on the court. She even gave one boy a congratulatory high five after their one-on-one. Once again, she has proven that she's not too "princessy" to play sports, and we love it.

Related
19 Times the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Showed Love During Sporting Events
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
?
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
?
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
?
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
The Royals
All the Places Prince Harry Has Lived From Birth Through to Today
by Marcia Moody
Lush Gorgeous Moisturiser Was Made for Princess Diana
The Royals
This Popular Lush Product Was Created For Princess Diana
by Morgane Le Caer
Where Do the British Royals Go to School?
The Royals
Schooling the Royal Family: How Have the British Royals Been Educated?
by Marcia Moody
The Duchess of Cambridge's Friends
The Royals
11 People in The Duchess of Cambridge's Top-Secret Squad
by Marcia Moody
Queen Victoria Facts
The Royals
She Was Almost Killed 6 Times, and 17 Other Fascinating Facts About Queen Victoria
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds