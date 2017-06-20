 Skip Nav
All of the Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Mum Moments With Princess Charlotte
All of the Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Mum Moments With Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have one precious family. Over the years, the royal couple has shared a handful of memorable moments with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. While Will has raked in some adorable dad moments with George, we can't get over Kate's bond with her little girl. Whether she's showing her how to give a royal wave or they're simply enjoying the view from Buckingham Palace, it's clear that Charlotte is her mum's mini me. Check out some of their best moments together here.

