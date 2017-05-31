 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why You Should Stop Calling The Duchess of Cambridge "Princess Catherine"
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Felicity
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

The Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Titles

Why You Should Stop Calling The Duchess of Cambridge "Princess Catherine"

Kate officially became the Duchess of Cambridge when she tied the knot with Prince William in April 2011, but she also received a few other titles you may not know about. While Kate is typically referred to as a duchess, she's also listed as a princess of the United Kingdom on Prince George's birth certificate. However, the royal family made it clear that Kate should not be referred to as Princess Catherine, but rather Princess William of Wales, or the female form of her husband's title (similar to the way a commoner would take her husband's last name).

Related
What Did The Duchess of Cambridge Do Before Becoming a Royal?

Kate is also known as Countess of Strathearn when she is in Scotland because of William's Earl of Strathearn title. Same goes for when she's in Northern Ireland, where Kate is referred to as Lady Carrickfergus and William is the Baron of Carrickfergus.

Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Wore a Very Special Dress to Her Sister Pippa's Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
How Did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Meet?
Celebrity Facts
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance
by Monica Sisavat
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Romper
Would You Want Your Man to Wear a RompHim?
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Zucchini
Summery Courgetti Recipes to Keep Dinner Healthy and Light
by Rachel Fendel
Chris Meloni Wanda Sykes Ike Barinholtz Snatched Interview
Ike Barinholtz
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Temporary Watercolour Tattoo | Video
Beauty Junkie
Get an Awe-Inspiring Watercolour Tattoo Without the Commitment
by Kirbie Johnson
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Joe Alwyn
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William at the FA Cup Final in London May 2017
The Royals
Prince William Vows Not to Live in Fear Following Manchester Attack
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris Meet?
Celebrity Facts
Jensen Ackles Has Fate to Thank For Bringing Him and Danneel Harris Together
by Monica Sisavat
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
The Royals
Prince William Said the Loveliest Thing to Diana After a Book Was Written About Her
by Caitlin Hacker
Prince Harry at Invictus Games Launch in London May 2017
The Royals
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds