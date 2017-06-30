 Skip Nav
The Duchess of Cambridge Bonds With an Adorable Little Girl During a Museum Outing

By now, the Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at looking happy and enthusiastic at every single event she attends, even when she probably would rather be at home in her pyjamas watching The Crown. But her latest outing was probably a lot of fun for her, because it dealt with her major in college. The Duchess of Cambridge graduated St. Andrews University with a degree in art history, and on Thursday, she visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Kate, who stunned in a tweed dress, was on hand to open new areas of the art museum and to unveil a commemorative plaque in Sackler Courtyard. While Kate obviously made time to chat with those who helped bring the project, which is the museum's largest in the last 100 years, to life, she also chatted with an adorable little girl. After accepting a beautiful bouquet or flowers from the girl, they smiled at each other and shared a few laughs. Don't you just wish you were Princess Charlotte sometimes? No? Oh, uh, neither do we.

