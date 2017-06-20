Prince William is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the the first day of Royal Ascot horse races on Tuesday. Despite the sweltering temperatures, the royal couple put on their best smiles as they arrived at the annual horse-race event in a carriage. While Kate channelled her inner Eliza Doolittle with a white lace Alexander McQueen dress similar to Audrey Hepburn's in My Fair Lady, her husband, who turns 35 on Wednesday, looked extremely handsome in morning dress, complete with top hat. Something about his traditional garb makes him look even more attractive than usual. If you don't believe us, see the pictures for yourself.