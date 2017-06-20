 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prince William is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
The Royals
37 Memorable Royal Family Moments From Royal Ascot
Summer 2017
40 Jams You Need For the Perfect Summer 2017 Soundtrack
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Prince William is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the the first day of Royal Ascot horse races on Tuesday. Despite the sweltering temperatures, the royal couple put on their best smiles as they arrived at the annual horse-race event in a carriage. While Kate channelled her inner Eliza Doolittle with a white lace Alexander McQueen dress similar to Audrey Hepburn's in My Fair Lady, her husband, who turns 35 on Wednesday, looked extremely handsome in morning dress, complete with top hat. Something about his traditional garb makes him look even more attractive than usual. If you don't believe us, see the pictures for yourself.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual
by Lucy Kenny
Calories in Fresh Fruit
Calories in Fruit
What 100 Calories Looks Like: Fresh Fruit Edition
by Jenny Sugar
Things to Do in Morocco
Morocco
Morocco Is the Next Magical Destination You Need to Add to Your Travel List
by Nicole Yi
How Prince William Honours Princess Diana
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
by Brittney Stephens
British Celebrity Fashion at Glastonbury Festival
British Celebrities
29 Times Brit Girls Ruled With Their Glastonbury Style
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds