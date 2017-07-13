 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Dazzle at a State Banquet With the Spanish Royals
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Feminism
Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Dazzle at a State Banquet With the Spanish Royals

The Duchess of Cambridge nearly stole the spotlight from Queen Letizia of Spain during her State Visit to the UK with husband King Felipe VI on Wednesday. Kate, along with husband Prince William, his brother Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, joined the Spanish royals for the official State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. This is the first state visit by the current king and queen of Spain, the last being in 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

Kate looked as gorgeous as ever in a Marchesa dress with a low-cut lace neckline and accessorised with some very important family jewels; around her neck, she wore Elizabeth's bandeau ruby necklace, which was given to the queen by her parents as a wedding present, and atop her head she sported the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was previously owned by Princess Diana. You can see Kate's full look at the 21:19 mark in the video below:

Related
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Stunning Jewels

Earlier this week, William bonded with World War II veterans during an official appearance at The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to mark its 60th anniversary. He and his younger brother Harry also opened up about their late mother Diana in a upcoming ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, calling her "one of the naughtiest parents," and adding, "She was the best mum in the world."

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsQueen LetiziaThe RoyalsPrince WilliamKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
by Marcia Moody
Prince William in Uniform
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
by Tori-Crowther
British Royals Donate to Grenfell Tower Fund
the british royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Continue to Show Their Charitable Sides
by Lucy Kenny
Prince William at the Colonel's Review in London June 2017
The Royals
Here's Prince William Looking Like a Knight in Shining Armour While Riding a Horse
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry Scandals
The Royals
7 Times Prince Harry Was the Wild Child of the British Royal Family
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds