 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Dunkirk Premiere Is Here to Remind Us That Britain Actually Has 2 Prince Harrys
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill
Celebrity News
Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome New Baby With All the Puns You Could Desire
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Dunkirk Premiere Is Here to Remind Us That Britain Actually Has 2 Prince Harrys

When you're Harry Styles, you can usually turn up to an event and be pretty sure that the screams from the crowds are for you, right? Perhaps, until your namesake shows up, and he's a freakin' Prince! That's what happened on Thursday night, when Prince Harry made an appearance at the premiere of Dunkirk, alongside Mr Styles, one of the film's stars. And it doesn't end there. Also in attendance were Harry's costars Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, making this the red carpet of dreams for anyone with a slightly unnerving obsession with British and Irish men (us? Never!). Tom brought along his gorgeous wife Charlotte Riley, giving us another chance to swoon over their incredible chemistry, and facilitating a little Peaky Blinders reunion with Murphy. See for yourself now, including that inevitable moment "when Harry met Harry"!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
DunkirkBritish CelebritiesHarry StylesTom HardyCillian MurphyPrince HarryRed Carpet
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Who Is Harry Styles's Song "Carolina" About?
Harry Styles
So, Harry Styles May or May Not Have Written a Song About a Girl He Met on a Blind Date
by Hedy Phillips
Prince William and Prince Harry Talking About Princess Diana
The Royals
William and Harry Reminisce About Princess Diana: "She Was One of the Naughtiest Parents"
by Terry Carter
Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Queen Elizabeth React to Naked Prince Harry Photos?
The Royals
The 1 Thing Prince Harry Did That Got Him in Serious Sh*t With the Queen
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds