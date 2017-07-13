The Dunkirk Premiere Is Here to Remind Us That Britain Actually Has 2 Prince Harrys

When you're Harry Styles, you can usually turn up to an event and be pretty sure that the screams from the crowds are for you, right? Perhaps, until your namesake shows up, and he's a freakin' Prince! That's what happened on Thursday night, when Prince Harry made an appearance at the premiere of Dunkirk, alongside Mr Styles, one of the film's stars. And it doesn't end there. Also in attendance were Harry's costars Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, making this the red carpet of dreams for anyone with a slightly unnerving obsession with British and Irish men (us? Never!). Tom brought along his gorgeous wife Charlotte Riley, giving us another chance to swoon over their incredible chemistry, and facilitating a little Peaky Blinders reunion with Murphy. See for yourself now, including that inevitable moment "when Harry met Harry"!