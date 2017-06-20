 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over His "Badass" 15-Year-Old in a Sweet Father's Day Post
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
Yaron Versano
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is
The Royals
Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments

Dwayne Johnson Father's Day Instagram Post 2017

Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over His "Badass" 15-Year-Old in a Sweet Father's Day Post

Big Father's Day smile as I'm leaving the house to go to work and my baby comes running to me saying, "up up" to sit on my shoulders. As busy and complex as my life is, these simple core moments with my ohana will always be my anchor for balance and gratitude. Trying to get her to smile but she's too fascinated by the "beauty" aka huge circumference of my bald head. #ToFathers 🍻

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson had his best girls by his side as he celebrated Father's Day on Sunday. The actor shared two sweet posts on Instagram as he gushed about being a proud dad to 15-year-old Simone, whom he shares with his ex Dany Garcia, and 1-year-old Jasmine, whom he shares with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. "As busy and complex as my life is, these simple core moments with my ohana will always be my anchor for balance and gratitude," he captioned a shot of him with Jasmine propped on his shoulders. While we can't get over how big his little girl is getting, it's his lengthy post to his eldest daughter that will really bring a tear to your eye.

Even though it was his special day, he couldn't help but gush about how inspiring his daughter is. "I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world . . . hard work and kindness," he wrote. "She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I'm proud this apple didn't fall far from the tree." So cute! We always love seeing Dwayne's beautiful blended family.

My #1. Had the BEST Father's Day having my first daughter @simonegjohnson come to set to hang w/ me while I worked. She gave me a Father's Day card and wrote something far more inspiring than I'm sure she expected it to be. *I'm so proud to call you my dad. I admire how hard you work and are always so kind to everyone. It truly motivates me and I love you so so much. The thing that got me the most was the realization that of all the things I do that could influence my kid, she's motivated by hard work and kindness. Not fame, not money or flashy things to buy, but hard work and kindness. I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now;) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world.. hard work and kindness. She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I'm proud this apple didn't fall far from the tree. My#1 #BestFathersDay #ProudSilverback #HardWorkAndKindness 🤙🏾🦍

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Join the conversation
Jasmine JohnsonSimone Alexandra JohnsonCelebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsDwayne JohnsonFather's Day
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Instagrams
Michelle Obama's Father's Day Message to Barack Will Make You Weep Happy Tears
by Terry Carter
Jason Momoa FaceTimes Grandma as Aquaman
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
by Brinton Parker
What Did George and Amal Clooney Name Their Twins?
Celebrity Facts
George and Amal Clooney Chose Strong, Classic Names For Their Newborn Twins
by Brittney Stephens
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Katie Holmes Shares an Incredibly Sweet Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise
by Kelsie Gibson
Sienna Miller on Instagram
British Celebrities
Sienna Miller Has Joined Instagram, and It's as Good as You'd Imagine
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds