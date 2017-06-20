Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over His "Badass" 15-Year-Old in a Sweet Father's Day Post

Dwayne Johnson had his best girls by his side as he celebrated Father's Day on Sunday. The actor shared two sweet posts on Instagram as he gushed about being a proud dad to 15-year-old Simone, whom he shares with his ex Dany Garcia, and 1-year-old Jasmine, whom he shares with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. "As busy and complex as my life is, these simple core moments with my ohana will always be my anchor for balance and gratitude," he captioned a shot of him with Jasmine propped on his shoulders. While we can't get over how big his little girl is getting, it's his lengthy post to his eldest daughter that will really bring a tear to your eye.

Even though it was his special day, he couldn't help but gush about how inspiring his daughter is. "I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world . . . hard work and kindness," he wrote. "She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I'm proud this apple didn't fall far from the tree." So cute! We always love seeing Dwayne's beautiful blended family.