20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt

It's not hard to tell why Dwayne Johnson was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. When the devoted family man and charismatic actor isn't making us melt on screen, he's heating things up in the gym, on the red carpet, on a plane, in a car park, etc. While we certainly have a soft spot for The Rock's hard-core abs, he really gets us hot and bothered when he's wearing a formfitting shirt. Whether he's trying to make us weak in the knees on purpose or he simply made a mistake and bought an XXS, we certainly aren't complaining when he slips into tight tees or vest tops to show off his bulging biceps.

