 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington Can Still "Remember Vividly" the First Time He Met Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix

Ed Sheeran Cycling Accident

Ed Sheeran's Cycling Injury Could Mean He Has to Cancel Tour Dates

Singer and erstwhile Game of Thrones star Ed Sheeran took to Instagram this morning to confirm reports that he'd been injured whilst cycling in London. Reports suggest Ed was knocked down by a car, and the photo of his cast and sling show the injuries he sustained from the accident. "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident," Ed (under)stated in the post.

This could be bad news for fans who have tickets to see Ed at his upcoming shows in Asia: he's set to kick off the next leg of his tour in Tapei on 22 Oct., but says he's now awaiting medical advice as to whether he'll be able to perform. Even if he does make those dates, it's looking highly unlikely that he'll be able to play guitar with that cast. Here's hoping he makes a quick recovery and doesn't have to make too many changes to upcoming gigs.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Ed SheeranCelebrity News
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds