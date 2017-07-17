 Skip Nav
Ed Sheeran Totally Geeked Out Over His Appearance on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones finally returned on Sunday night with the premiere of season seven (two words: YAS, ARYA!). Besides the usual blood, guts, and family rivalry we're used to seeing in the Seven Kingdoms, one new face also caught our eye: Ed Sheeran. Yep, the "Supermarket Flowers" singer made a short yet very memorable cameo in the premiere, even using his smooth voice to sing a song while hanging in the woods with his fellow soldiers.

While Ed isn't the first musician to appear on the hit HBO show, he definitely soaked up every bit of his big moment. The singer posted a few photos of the episode on Instagram during the premiere, captioning a screenshot of him in costume, "Throwback to the time I was a Lannister." He also posted a behind-the-scenes shot of him and Maisie (and, of course, his sword). Now, excuse us while we try really hard not to make any "Castle on the Hill" jokes . . .

