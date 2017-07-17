Ed Sheeran on Game of Thrones Video
Game of Thrones: Rewatch Ed Sheeran's Scene With Arya Stark
Fans heard Ed Sheeran's voice on Game of Thrones before they actually saw him. The singer made a cameo as a soldier in a brief scene with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who stumbles upon the group of soldiers in the woods. They're friendly with Arya, with Sheeran himself offering her some food. We've been excited about Sheeran's musical cameo on the show for months, but it's equal parts fun and jarring to see such a familiar face on the show. On Twitter, fans shared mixed reactions.
Arya: That's a pretty song. I've never heard it before.
Ed Sheeran: It's new. Buy my album ÷ on iTunes #GameOfThrones #GoTS7
— Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) July 17, 2017
Every single person when @edsheeran 's face popped up on #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/o7mlbjXbNQ
— Noah Weisberg (@NoahWeisberg_) July 17, 2017
For the past four years I thought Ed Sheeran was already just the name of a character on Game of Thrones.
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 17, 2017
Nothing takes me out of a fantasy world like a random Ed Sheeran appearance #gameofthrones
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 17, 2017
When Ed Sheeran makes a cameo on Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/E28mb67Txc
— pix (@to_mara_land) July 17, 2017
Ed Sheeran's really looking for that castle on the hill, huh #GameOfThrones
— Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) July 17, 2017