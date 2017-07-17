 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Game of Thrones: Rewatch Ed Sheeran's Scene With Arya Stark
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: 34 Real AF Reactions You Had Watching the Season 7 Premiere
Disney Movies
10 Disney Princess Actresses Just Met Up IRL, and People Are Flipping Out
Celebrity Facts
Don't Feel Bad If You Didn't Know Kit Harington's Real Name — He Didn't Either

Ed Sheeran on Game of Thrones Video

Game of Thrones: Rewatch Ed Sheeran's Scene With Arya Stark

Fans heard Ed Sheeran's voice on Game of Thrones before they actually saw him. The singer made a cameo as a soldier in a brief scene with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who stumbles upon the group of soldiers in the woods. They're friendly with Arya, with Sheeran himself offering her some food. We've been excited about Sheeran's musical cameo on the show for months, but it's equal parts fun and jarring to see such a familiar face on the show. On Twitter, fans shared mixed reactions.

Related
How Much Your Favourite Game of Thrones Characters Have Changed

Join the conversation
Ed SheeranGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Beauty Interview
Sophie Turner's Hair Is Key to the "Subliminal Messages" on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Shawn Mendes Cover of Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill"
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Somehow Makes Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" Sound Even More Beautiful
by Quinn Keaney
Vitamin String Quartet's Ed Sheeran "Shape of You" Cover
Ed Sheeran
This "Shape of You" Cover Will Make You Forget That You're Sick of "Shape of You"
by Quinn Keaney
Chris Evans Tweets About His Dog July 2017
Dogs
Chris Evans's Love For His Dog, Dodger, Will Make Your Heart Grow 2 Sizes
by Terry Carter
Mermaid Shell-Shaped Hotel Swimming Pool
Vietnam
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds