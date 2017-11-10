 Skip Nav
Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" Music Video Will Make You Feel All Warm and Fuzzy Inside

Ed Sheeran really knows how to pull at our heartstrings with his sweet love songs. Just a day before the release of his collaboration with Taylor Swift for her album Reputation, the English singer dropped the music video for his hit song, "Perfect," and it's just that. The video, which stars actress Zoey Deutch as his love interest, tells the heartwarming story of two childhood friends falling deep in love. From the picture-perfect snow to the cosy jumpers and cute kittens, this video will instantly make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

