Ed Sheeran Responds to Game of Thrones Backlash: "It's Clearly F*ckin' Awesome"

Ed Sheeran has no time for haters. On Wednesday, the singer responded to the backlash over his Game of Thrones cameo. While some people were excited to see the Brit on their screen, others thought it ruined the whole season seven premiere. Not only did fans react on social media, but Ed coincidentally left Twitter after the whole ordeal (don't worry, he's back now). "Last I'll say on this," he started his lengthy Instagram post. "I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly fuckin' awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want. Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together." Well, there you have it.

Ed SheeranCelebrity InstagramsGame Of Thrones
