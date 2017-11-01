 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
25+ Celebrities Who Prove Brits Do It Better on Halloween
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Expecting Second Child

Eddie Redmayne Is Going to Be a Dad Again!

Congratulations are in order for Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah — the couple has another baby on the way! "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep said in a statement to E! News on Wednesday. Eddie and Hannah tied the knot back in December 2014 and are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Iris. Congrats to Eddie and Hannah!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesEddie RedmayneCelebrity Pregnancies
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds