Confirmed: Eddie Redmayne Looks Even More Handsome in Glasses

In case you were unaware, Eddie Redmayne looks really quite sexy when he wears spectacles. The Oscar-winning actor stepped out with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, on Wednesday night to attend the Art of Curating Fashion event presented by Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation and made one fantastic beast in a pair of round frames. As he cosied up with Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton, Eddie looked low-key H-O-T in a relaxed grey sweater, chinos, and trainers. Read on for all the evidence.