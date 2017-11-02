Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments

Eddie Redmayne and his beautiful wife Hannah Bagshawe have the look of love down to a fine art. The pair, who married in December 2014, welcomed daughter Iris Mary last June, and recently announced that they're expecting baby number two! We simply can't get enough of this loved-up parents, whose red carpet appearances always warm our hearts. Read on to see all of their most memorable moments so far, then remind yourself of just how charming this Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor truly is.