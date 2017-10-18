Stranger Things: Here's How Eleven Probably Fits Into Season 2

When Stranger Things decided to drop the trailer for season two at Comic-Con over the Summer, it not only gave us a glimpse at how Will is coping with life post-Demogorgon (spoiler alert: not well), the gang rocking some sweet Ghostbusters costumes, and the terrifying new monster invading Hawkins, IN, but also an answer as to whether or not Eleven is lost for good in the Upside Down. The good news? She's coming back! The bad news? It might take her a while.

As we see in the trailer, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is stuck in the Upside Down version of Hawkins High School, where she defeats the Demogorgon at the end of season one. As her friends call out to her from the other side, she wakes up, walks down a hallway, and sticks her hand through one of those sticky portals everyone is always crawling through in the first season. With the exception of knowing she's 1.) alive, and 2.) will likely join her friends if she can get the rest of her body through all that goop, there's not much else to go off of. We do have a sneaking suspicion that her reappearance won't happen until a few episodes into season two, though, given the new character who's joining Eleven's group in her absence and the fact Brown has a few high-profile film projects lined up.

For what it's worth, Brown assured Deadline that season two will be a wild ride. "I think the show has pivotal moments, things that fans will not expect," she teased. "These episodes will definitely give people a great season — a binge-worthy season, for sure. It's very, very crazy, honestly." We'll all find out for sure when Stranger Things returns on Oct. 27!