You'll Cringe Like Crazy Watching Ellen Call Out an Audience Member For Stealing

Getting to be in the audience for Ellen DeGeneres's show is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity worth commemorating with a souvenir, but as one audience member learned, you probably shouldn't steal said souvenir. Before a recent taping, Ellen set up a swag table and told guests they could take one item. Repeat: ONE item. Most of the audience members followed that direction — except Nancy. Nancy didn't realise there were hidden cameras filming the group, and she decided to make multiple trips to the swag table to grab a few items. Watch the hilarious, cringe-worthy video to see how the audience reacts when Ellen calls her out.