Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at All the Kardashian Pregnancies With the Perfect Halloween Costume
Ellen DeGeneres is many things — a comedian, a talk show host, an actress, a wife, a dog mum — but she's also the creator of some of the most creative and hilarious Halloween costumes we've ever seen. During her Halloween episode on Tuesday, the host brought back Karla Kardashian, the extra, lesser-known member of the famous family. But this time, since sisters Kim, Kylie, and Khloé are all reportedly expecting (Kim is the only one who's confirmed it), Ellen decided to put a little spin on her character. After coming out in full Kardashian garb (fake nails, long hair, leopard print onesie, and baby bump), she decided to share the "breaking news" that Kourtney and Kendall are also pregnant. But to Karla's surprise, Kendall and Kourtney came out to tell her to stop spreading fake rumours about them. Watch the hilarious video above!