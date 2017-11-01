 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
The Royals
Beatrice and Eugenie Are the Royal Family's Answer to Gigi and Bella Hadid
British Celebrities
See Every Glamorous Arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards

Ellen DeGeneres Halloween Costume 2017

Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at All the Kardashian Pregnancies With the Perfect Halloween Costume

Ellen DeGeneres is many things — a comedian, a talk show host, an actress, a wife, a dog mum — but she's also the creator of some of the most creative and hilarious Halloween costumes we've ever seen. During her Halloween episode on Tuesday, the host brought back Karla Kardashian, the extra, lesser-known member of the famous family. But this time, since sisters Kim, Kylie, and Khloé are all reportedly expecting (Kim is the only one who's confirmed it), Ellen decided to put a little spin on her character. After coming out in full Kardashian garb (fake nails, long hair, leopard print onesie, and baby bump), she decided to share the "breaking news" that Kourtney and Kendall are also pregnant. But to Karla's surprise, Kendall and Kourtney came out to tell her to stop spreading fake rumours about them. Watch the hilarious video above!

Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHumorThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowHalloweenEllen DeGeneres
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds