Ellen Page's Acoustic Britney Spears Cover Is Hauntingly Beautiful

Ellen Page's acoustic version of Britney Spears's song "Lucky" is gorgeous on its own, and it's made all the more so thanks to an improvised dance by her friend. The actress took to Twitter to share a video of the pair's collaboration, writing, "I acoustically cover 'Lucky' by Britney Spears while Emma Portner improvises live." Page's beautiful voice and Spears's 2000 hit are a perfect match, and the cover definitely deserves a spot on your rainy-day playlist. After you watch Page's performance, relive Spears's iconic music video for the hit song from her Oops! . . . I Did It Again album.



