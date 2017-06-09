 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ellen Pompeo's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Feel Anything but Grey
British Celebrities
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's Love Is in the Premiere League
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Country Music Association Awards
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Ellen Pompeo's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Feel Anything but Grey

When she's not running Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo (who plays Meredith Grey) is a full-time mum. The actress and her husband Chris Ivery, whom she married in 2007, are loving parents to three adorable children; daughters Stella, who was born in 2009; and Sienna, who arrived via surrogate in 2014; and their 5-month-old son, Eli Christopher. Over the years, Ellen has given us tiny glimpses of her adorable family by posting pictures (and a few sweet videos) on social media. See some of her best mum moments here.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesEllen Pompeo
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
George Clooney's Mom and Dad's Quotes About His Twins 2017
Nina Clooney
George Clooney's Proud Parents Reveal New Details About His "Gorgeous" Twins
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Donald Trump Impression Video 2017
Celebrity Kids
If You Thought Alec Baldwin's Trump Impression Was Gold, Wait Till You See His Daughter's
by Monica Sisavat
Joshua Jackson's Instagram Congratulating Diane Kruger 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Joshua Jackson Puts All Ex-Boyfriends to Shame With Beautiful Note For Diane Kruger
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds