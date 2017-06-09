Ellen Pompeo's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Feel Anything but Grey

When she's not running Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo (who plays Meredith Grey) is a full-time mum. The actress and her husband Chris Ivery, whom she married in 2007, are loving parents to three adorable children; daughters Stella, who was born in 2009; and Sienna, who arrived via surrogate in 2014; and their 5-month-old son, Eli Christopher. Over the years, Ellen has given us tiny glimpses of her adorable family by posting pictures (and a few sweet videos) on social media. See some of her best mum moments here.