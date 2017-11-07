 Skip Nav
Elton John's Surprise "Circle of Life" Performance Will Captivate You From Start to Finish

The Lion King officially premiered on Broadway in November 1997, and on Sunday, Elton John surprised fans with a special "Circle of Life" performance to mark the show's 20th anniversary on Broadway. John, who cowrote the music for the Disney classic and its stage adaptation, took the stage following the musical's curtain call and performed the hit song along with some of the musical's cast. To make matters even more exciting, Disney is currently in the midst of making a Lion King reboot and recently announced the movie's incredible cast. Not only will Beyoncé be taking on the role of Nala, but Donald Glover will be voicing Simba and Seth Rogen will be portraying Pumbaa. Let that sink in for a second while you watch John's captivating performance above.

The Lion KingNostalgiaMoviesMusicElton John
