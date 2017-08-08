Emilia Clarke's "Mo Dragons Mo Problems" Photo With Kit Harington Will Light a Fire in You

 Skip Nav
A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Daenerys Targaryen has always been a fan favourite on Game of Thrones. From her "take no sh*t" attitude to her devotion to always doing the right thing, she's clearly the right person to take the Iron Throne to rule Westeros. But so far in season seven, she's shown a slightly different (aka annoying) side to her, most obvious when she repeatedly insists that Jon Snow bend the knee to serve her as his queen. Jon, being the smart and stubborn person he is, refuses, because — as he said — he doesn't know her from Adam.

What Dany's Brilliant Attack on the Lannisters Means For Game of Thrones

While their characters continue this power struggle on screen (while also dealing with obvious sexual tension), their real-life counterparts couldn't be more relaxed. Dany (Emilia Clarke) posted a photo with Jon (Kit Harington) on Instagram on Sunday, writing, "Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems.....🔥💃❄️🕺 #modragonsmoproblems #igot99problemsandjonsnowisone #whichroundsmeupto100problems #youknownothingjonsnow." Not only is their close friendship clearly visible in the snap, but Harington is also sporting his adorable pair of glasses. We would say this photo lit our world on fire, but Drogon already did that . . .

