 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Emilia Clarke Promises We "Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" on Game of Thrones
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Celebrity Facts
11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Kids
Ouch! Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honour

Emilia Clarke Instagram About Game of Thrones July 2017

Emilia Clarke Promises We "Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" on Game of Thrones

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Game of Thrones is back, my friends, and no one is more excited about it than Daenerys Targaryen herself. Two days after the epic season-seven premiere, Emilia Clarke shared a photo on Instagram celebrating the new season. Dressed head-to-toe as Dany and standing on the partially covered-up throne that's in Dragonstone, she captioned the image with a reference to her character's final words in the first episode. "Shall we begin........ TO MIC DROP THE S***T OUTTA SEASON 7??!!! 🙌💥🔥 #gameofthrones #gameofgirlbosses #isthisthingon #youaintseennothingyet," she wrote.

Judging from the action-packed peek at episode two (which features a glimpse of Nymeria!), Clarke's promise that we "ain't seen nothing yet" certainly seems to be true. The premiere has already set up a number of storylines, including the ominous arrival of Euron Greyjoy in King's Landing and the Night King's growing army. It's only the start of the season, so obviously a lot is still up in the air, but Clarke's "#gameofgirlbosses" comment only further assures us that the show's incredible female characters are going to kick some major ass this season.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsGame Of ThronesEmilia ClarkeTV
Join The Conversation
Christie Brinkley
16 Times Christie Brinkley Defied the Laws of Aging in a Swimsuit
by Monica Sisavat
Is Ser Davos Azor Ahai on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?
by Brinton Parker
The Hound Jokes About Topknot on Game of Thrones
Rory McCann
That Time There Was a Man-Bun Joke on Game of Thrones
by Laura Marie Meyers
Emilia Clarke's Atelier Versace Dress at the Emmys 2016
Award Season
If Khaleesi Were Real, She'd Ask to Borrow Emilia Clarke's Emmys Dress
by Samantha Sutton
Who Are Ned and Alys in Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Who Are Those Kids Swearing Allegiance to Jon Snow?
by Andrea Reiher
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds