Emilia Clarke Promises We "Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is back, my friends, and no one is more excited about it than Daenerys Targaryen herself. Two days after the epic season-seven premiere, Emilia Clarke shared a photo on Instagram celebrating the new season. Dressed head-to-toe as Dany and standing on the partially covered-up throne that's in Dragonstone, she captioned the image with a reference to her character's final words in the first episode. "Shall we begin........ TO MIC DROP THE S***T OUTTA SEASON 7??!!! 🙌💥🔥 #gameofthrones #gameofgirlbosses #isthisthingon #youaintseennothingyet," she wrote.

Judging from the action-packed peek at episode two (which features a glimpse of Nymeria!), Clarke's promise that we "ain't seen nothing yet" certainly seems to be true. The premiere has already set up a number of storylines, including the ominous arrival of Euron Greyjoy in King's Landing and the Night King's growing army. It's only the start of the season, so obviously a lot is still up in the air, but Clarke's "#gameofgirlbosses" comment only further assures us that the show's incredible female characters are going to kick some major ass this season.