 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
British Celebrities
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Instagram Photo November 2017

Emilia Clarke Reunites With Jason Momoa, Confirms He's Still Her Sun and Stars

When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) 🍸 @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN 😍🐲 #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon 💪🏻🥂🏆

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Emilia Clarke reunited with her former Game of Thrones costar Jason Momoa in London on Saturday, and as expected, fans of the popular HBO series were left shook. "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) 🍸," Emilia captioned a photo of the two smiling ear to ear on Instagram. "@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN 😍🐲." If that weren't enough, Jason, who recently wed Lisa Bonet, commented underneath the picture, writing, "You are and will always be the Moon of my life What an epic night I miss you always Aloha Drogo." Yep, we're shook too.

Join the conversation
Jason MomoaCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsEmilia Clarke
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds