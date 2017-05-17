 Skip Nav
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Pictures
Emily Ratajkowski Is Already Owning Her First Time at the Cannes Film Festival
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos

It's a truth universally acknowledged that few people on earth can do anything half as well as Emily Ratajkowski can rock a bikini. The 25-year-old model and body-positivity champion arrived in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, where she and a friend wasted no time in hopping off a boat and heading straight for the pool. Wearing a strappy sea green suit, she whipped out her iPhone for an impromptu photo shoot that we have no doubt we'll be seeing on Instagram soon. The sun-filled trip follows her recent NSFW jaunt to Mexico, and a sweet beach day in Malibu, CA, with boyfriend Jeff Magid back in March.

